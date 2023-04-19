EXCLUSIVE: Senate Democrats To Force Vote On Diplomat Pushing LGBTQ-Ideology In Africa

Senate Democrats plan to force a unanimous consent vote Wednesday on the nomination of Stephanie Sanders Sullivan to be the U.S. Representative to the African Union, the Daily Caller has learned.

Sullivan has a history of pushing woke ideologies in the region, which many conservatives oppose. Delaware Sen. Chris Coons plans to force the vote on the Senate floor and the Caller is told multiple conservative senators are expected to oppose Sullivan’s nomination. Issues some of the GOP senators take with Sullivan include her repeated mentions of LGBTQI+, her use of the term “systemic racism” and her promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in comments.

While serving as the ambassador to Ghana, Sullivan had the pride flag displayed over the U.S. embassy, called for a Pride Month celebration for Ghanaians and condemned efforts by the Ghanaian government to regulate gender ideology.

“This year has been challenging for Ghana’s LGBTQI+ community. From the shuttering of the LGBTQI+ Advocacy Center in Accra, the arrests of 22 friends gathered in the Eastern Region, talk of an anti-LGBTQI+ bill, and most recently, the arrest and lengthy pre-bail detention of 21 human rights defenders in Ho, the community is facing increased anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric and actions,” Sullivan said in a statement in 2021.

“With the pandemic ever present and the current sensitivities surrounding the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in Ghana, many may have wondered whether a diplomatic mission Pride event should occur. Our answer at the U.S. Embassy is a resounding yes. It’s the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity,” she added.

Some GOP senators also take issue with Sullivan’s comments in two videos from 2020. In one video, Sullivan spoke about critical race theory (CRT) and “systemic racism” in America on the 4th of July. In the other video, Sullivan wore what appears to be traditional Muslim clothing in an address recognizing Ramadan. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans To Press Biden’s EEOC Nominee Who Represented BLM Anti-Police Activist Who Has History Of Trashing Law Enforcement)

“Now it is our turn to respond to the moment … it falls to us — this generation — to recognize the pervasiveness of systemic racism,” Sullivan said in the 4th of July video.

“It doesn’t help us beat China to have some woke diplomat pushing CRT and transgender ideology in Africa,” a Senate aide told the Caller.

Some GOP senators also take issue with Sullivan’s testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Nov. 22, 2022, where she stated, “If confirmed, I will lead the talented USAU [U.S. Ambassador to the African Union] team to advance the Administration’s Africa Strategy.” (RELATED: Biden FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Called For A Truth And Reconciliation Commission During The 2020 BLM Riots)

That strategy states: “The United States will support African democracies by backing civil society, including activists, workers, and reform-minded leaders; empowering marginalized groups, such as LGBTQI+ individuals; centering the voices of women and youth in reform efforts; and defending free and fair elections as necessary but insufficient components of vibrant democracies.”

The Caller contacted Coons’ office and the White House about the forced vote to which they did not immediately respond.