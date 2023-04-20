Jean-Pierre Responds To Outrage Over Bud Light’s Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the ongoing outrage revolving around Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney in early April and created a specialized can depicting the influencer’s face and the slogan, “Celebrate Everyone’s Identity.” This partnership prompted outrage and a widespread boycott by conservatives and opponents of transgender ideology and reportedly caused the company to lose $6 billion. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

“When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy, and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that level of violence and vitriol against transgender Americans has to stop,” the press secretary said. “And the president has been very clear, the administration is going to do everything that they can to protect LGBTQI+ people who are under attack and that’s what we’ve been seeing across the country, especially in state houses. So we’re going to fight alongside them to protect their rights, they should be allowed to be who they are, who they want to be and they should be able to speak out, and we should be able to speak out, and others should be able to speak out against hate and discrimination.”

“Look, that type of dangerous rhetoric, that type of vitriolic language and violence, that needs to stop,” she concluded.

President Joe Biden granted Mulvaney the opportunity to conduct an interview about transgenderism in October, in which the president came out in support of irreversible sex change operations for minors. He added that states do not have the right to ban so-called “gender-affirming healthcare,” which includes hormone procedures, puberty blockers, and surgeries including mastectomies and hysterectomies. (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Attacks ‘Dystopian’ Florida Parental Rights Law Extension To All K-12 Students)

The White House also faced backlash for conducting several Transgender Day of Visibility events just days after transgender shooter Audrey Hale killed six people, including three 9-year-olds, inside Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27.

Jean-Pierre has persistently accused Republicans at the state and national level of attacking transgender people by legislatively banning biological males from competing in women’s sports and prohibiting medical professionals from conducting transitioning procedures on minors. Biden promised to veto legislation passed by House Republicans on Thursday that would interpret Title IX to make sports almost completely sex-based, and ultimately ban biological males from women’s sporting competitions.

Bud Light doubled down on its partnership with Mulvaney by saying its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, partners with several demographics and produces “unique commemorative cans for fans” in an April 3 statement. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth later said the company did not intend to cause any upset, and claimed to be “in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”