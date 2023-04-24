Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Bumps Into Referee After Game 4 Loss To Boston Celtics

What a bonehead.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is now being investigated by the NBA after getting physical with a referee at the end of the Hawks’ 129-121 home defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference 1st Round playoff series, according to ESPN.

Murray was impressive in 40 minutes of play during Sunday’s contest, putting up a stat line of 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, however, Boston still took a commanding 3-1 series lead when the smoke cleared. In frustration, Murray acted out, appearing to bump into referee Gediminas Petratis as he was walking off the court. After his interaction with Petratis, Murray then turned back and was pointing and yelling at someone, and then eventually left.

Atlanta did not make Murray available for the media following the game.

Dejounte Murray bumps referee at the end of the Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics playoff game 4 #nba pic.twitter.com/Km0DFU1gSM — mcbuckets (@creatorjordan23) April 24, 2023

I looked it up, and here is the exact quote out of the NBA rulebook:

“Any player or coach guilty of intentional physical contact with an official shall automatically be suspended without pay for one game. A fine and/or longer period of suspension will result if circumstances so dictate.”

So what we 100% know is that Murray will land at least a one-game suspension and probably a fine, and the NBA can be pretty tough on this stuff, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them lay the hammer down. And yeah, the Hawks were already toast before this, but wow, they’re even more toast now. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Force Stoppage After Dropping Confetti In Middle Of Playoff Game While Getting Beat By Boston Celtics)

What a way to end your season — by being completely boneheaded. Do better, Dejounte.