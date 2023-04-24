Fisherman Finds Body Of 36-Year-Old Michigan Man Floating In River

A fisherman reportedly found the body of a 36-year-old man while on the St. Clair River in Michigan on Saturday.

The Port Huron Fire Department and the St. Clair County Dive Team responded by recovering the unidentified man from the river, the Times Herald reported. (RELATED: Physician Found Dead In Frozen Pond)

The body of a 36-year-old man was found floating in the St. Clair River in Port Huron. https://t.co/gwwXsUkUCL — CBS Detroit (@CBSDetroit) April 23, 2023

The fisherman found the body near the Blue Water River Walk and Desmond’s Landing area, according to CBS Detroit.

Sgt. Ryan Sheedy of the Port Huron Police Department (PHPD) claimed that there were no signs of trauma on the body, according to the outlet.

The body has been taken to the St. Clair County medical examiner’s office and the autopsy is pending, the Times Herald reported.

Nadine Moses, 84, went missing on May 4, 2021, until her body was found about five months later in the same river, according to the Detroit News.

Moses’ body was discovered in her 2011 Ford Edge, which was submerged in the river 30 feet from shore, according to the outlet.

The Oregon diving group known as Adventures with a Purpose found the vehicle and the St. Clair County Dive Team recovered the vehicle and Moses’ body, the outlet reported.