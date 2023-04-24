Wife Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Trophy Football At Husband Because He Got The Wrong Pickles

This story is bananas. Well, in this case … pickles.

64-year-old Glenda Turner was arrested and charged with battery after she reportedly threw a trophy football in a plastic case at her husband.

When they arrived on the scene, Turner told the Bradford County Sherrif’s Office that she got into an argument with her husband, John Turner, because he bought the wrong pickles.

John claimed that Glenda wasn’t a fan of the pickles that he brought home, and as he walked away from her to the other side of their residence, Glenda followed him, according to the police report via Action News Jax.

He then sat down in his recliner, and that’s when Glenda grabbed a “wooden novelty piece” and tossed it towards the right ankle of John. He responded by picking up the wooden piece and simply put it on the entertainment center.

That’s when Glenda picked up a trophy football that was in a plastic case and threw that at him as well.

John attempted to put a stop to Glenda throwing the case, however, he ended up letting go of her and she lost her balance. Glenda fell into the door, which caused her arm to bleed. (RELATED: REPORT: Green Bay Packers And New York Jets Could Reach Aaron Rodgers Deal In The Coming Days)

Glenda declined to get medical attention.

John received two brochures: one for Victims/Witness Right, and the other for Domestic Violence.

He did not want to press charges on his wife, however, she was placed under arrest and sent to the Bradford County Jail without incident.

