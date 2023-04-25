‘Send Over Your Résumé’: Rapper Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Job At WingStop

Former cable news anchor Don Lemon has been offered a job in the fast food industry after his unexpected firing from CNN.

Lemon lost his job at CNN on Monday amid controversies over his behavior, both on and off the air. In February, Lemon faced backlash after saying that 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was no longer “in her prime.” Variety reported in early April that Lemon had verbally abused multiple colleagues and dated a CNN staffer who was nearly 20 years his junior. (RELATED: CNN Fires Don Lemon)

On Wednesday, Lemon engaged GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a racially charged on-air argument that reportedly also played a role in his firing.

Rapper Rick Ross offered Don Lemon a job at Wingstop today after he was fired from CNN. @donlemon you gonna take the offer? pic.twitter.com/j5UjxOJDRx — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 25, 2023

Rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to offer Don Lemon a job at WingStop. The rapper reportedly owns nearly 30 WingStop locations across the United States.

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN,” Ross said, “Damn, Don. But guess what? The brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop and for some reason I believe you know what you doing with them lemon pepper wings. So, man, just send over your résumé. 17 years. Damn. But I’mma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Becomes Apoplectic In Heated Debate With Vivek Ramaswamy)



The rapper then released another Instagram video in which he said he wanted to collaborate with Lemon on a new flavor of his Rapstar energy drink line.

“Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” Ross said. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”