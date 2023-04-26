‘No One Would Marry You’: Megyn Kelly Obliterates Olbermann Over ‘Cold, Lonely Life’

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly blasted former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann Wednesday over what she called his “cold, lonely life,” in response to a social media post by Olbermann.

“What would you know about successfully hosting a show?” Olbermann asked the former Fox News host in a Tuesday tweet. “Fired by Fox, fired by NBC. You’re 0-for-2 and you couldn’t get a job cleaning the studio at The View.” (RELATED: ‘Always Makes Excuses’: Megyn Kelly Calls Out MSNBC Over Host Joy Reid’s ‘Racism’)

Kelly had earlier ripped the co-hosts of the View in a Monday Twitter post, calling them “ensemble players” who were displaying “jealousy” and “ideological hatred” over their comments on the departure of Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, from Fox News.

Kelly fired back at the former ESPN and MSNBC host on her SiriusXM show.

“First of all, you misstate the circumstances of my departure from NBC, sir. That’s all I’m allowed to say about it,” Kelly, a former attorney, said.

Kelly left Fox News in January 2017 to host a daytime news show and a Sunday night program on NBC. She departed the network in October 2018 after comments about Halloween costumes and blackface.

“And as for Fox, there were widely reported facts that I was offered $100 million to stay there, but the record is very clear that I left voluntarily because I wanted to raise my family, something you don’t know anything about because no one would marry you. And you have no children,” Kelly, who has three children, said. “You have a cold, lonely life in which you’ve become a bitter, bitter man.”

