CNN Legal Analyst Who Was Caught Masturbating On Zoom Lectures Supreme Court Justices On Ethics

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin lectured the Supreme Court on ethics Wednesday after a new report on gifts and invitations received by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

“What we have to remember about Clarence Thomas is he knows that there is exactly one thing that can you do to a Supreme Court justice, which is impeach him and remove him, which is not going to happen here,” Toobin told “CNN This Morning” co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. “It is never happening here.” (RELATED: ‘Double Standard’: Legal Experts Slam Dems For Ignoring Liberal Justice’s Failure To Disclose Spouse’s Consulting Work)

Toobin was suspended from the New Yorker after exposing himself and masturbating during a Zoom meeting in October 2020.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said in a statement released after the incident.

Thomas received criticism following reports about gifts and invitations he received from Harlan Crow, a real estate developer who has a 20-year-friendship with the Supreme Court justice. Thomas accompanied Crow on multiple vacations and trips on a private yacht, ProPublica reported.

“What he has done is simply defy all the rules that are technically imposed on Supreme Court justices, which are extremely minor,” Toobin said. “It’s okay to take money. But you have to report it. He obviously hasn’t reported benefits of hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from Crow. His attitude, it appears, is ‘What are you going to do to me?’ The answer is nothing.”

