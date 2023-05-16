‘Four Years Of Wasted Effort’: Adam Schiff Tries To Spin Durham Findings Despite FBI Admitting Report Was Right

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff tried to spin the findings of the Durham report on Monday night, despite the FBI tacitly admitting the findings were accurate.

Special counsel John Durham found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when it launched its investigation into Trump ahead of the 2016 election. The report also found agents failed to maintain “strict fidelity to the law” throughout their investigation. The FBI later made a tacit admission the Durham report is accurate, acknowledging the errors made in 2016.

“This is an investigation that started in a flop manner, it was conducted in a flop manner, and its conclusion is a flawed conclusion,” Schiff said. “This conclusion, which adds very little to the inspector general’s report we had two years ago, never proves the deep state conspiracy that was alleged all along. So we have four years of wasted effort, and worse than that, we have four years, I think, of undermining the department and a political prosecution.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell suggested Durham’s report was an “attempt to discredit” Robert Mueller’s investigation. (RELATED: ‘It Does Exonerate Donald Trump’: Tapper Calls Durham Report ‘Devastating To The FBI’)

“The Russians intervened heavily to elect Donald Trump,” Schiff said. “They engaged in an expensive social media campaign out of a troll farm in St. Petersburg to help get Donald Trump elected. So there were real things to investigate there. And the Mueller team did, we did in Congress. On the other hand, the investigation, the investigators by Durham revealed little to nothing. It was a spectacular failure in court. The only conclusion that he seemed to want to push of a novel character is that somehow Hillary Clinton got more favorable treatment by the FBI than Donald Trump.”

Schiff also alleged Clinton was treated “far worse” by the FBI than Trump.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr and was tasked with investigating Crossfire Hurricane, which was the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign that alleged Russian collusion. That investigation later determined there was no evidence of criminal conspiracy between Trump campaign officials and operatives of the Russian government.