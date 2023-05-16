Oklahoma Legislature Calls For Rejection Of Dominion Voting Systems Over Alleged Role In Fox News Firing Tucker Carlson

The Oklahoma legislature called for the rejection of Dominion Voting Systems from the state over its alleged role in firing Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson from Fox News as part of its $787.5 million settlement, court documents show.

The resolution, issued Tuesday by state Sen. Rob Standridge and Rep. Justin Humphrey, alleged Dominion Voting Systems may have negotiated that Carlson be fired from Fox News as part of its $787.5 million litigation settlement. Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion in damages for making false claims about the company, and Carlson parted ways with the network six days after the settlement had been reached.

“Newly revealed public reporting indicates that Dominion Voting Systems may have demanded Tucker Carlson be terminated and silenced as part of a litigation settlement,” the resolution reads.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, along with legislators from across the state, filed a concurrent resolution to reject the recent alleged attempts by Dominion Voting Machines to silence Tucker Carlson.

The document accused Dominion of intentionally attempting to “silence voices” and stated the people of Oklahoma will encourage figures such as Carlson to practice their right to freedom of speech.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE OF THE 1ST SESSION OF THE 59TH OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE, THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES CONCURRING THEREIN: THAT the people of Oklahoma remain committed in their opposition to the use of Dominion Voting Systems in this state if such entity is working to silence voices such as Tucker Carlson’s,” the resolution continues. “THAT the people of Oklahoma support the rights enshrined in the First Amendment and encourage freedom of speech. THAT the people of Oklahoma appreciate the role Tucker Carlson has played in sharing truth in a time when lies reign supreme.”

“THAT the people of Oklahoma encourage Tucker Carlson to continue in his endeavors of speaking truth despite these recent affronts upon him.”

A source close to Carlson said he has received a lot of support from red states, telling the Daily Caller, “Tucker’s team has been getting calls from a number of red state governors and legislators asking what they can do to help. The message to them has been simple — ‘Do whatever you think is appropriate.’ Texas and Oklahoma are just two of many that have reached out.”

A spokesperson for Dominion told the Daily Caller the allegations of Dominion’s involvement in Carlson’s firing are false.

“As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing,” the statement read. “Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.”

Dominion and Fox News abruptly reached a settlement hours before the lawsuit trial was set to begin. If the trial had proceeded, Carlson, along with other prominent Fox anchors such as Sean Hannity, could have been called to testify. Dominion filed the suit in 2021 alleging Fox News “deeply damaged” the company by citing claims the company suppressed votes for former President Donald Trump to benefit then-candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election.