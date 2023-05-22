Jude Law Chose To Smell Like Blood, Sweat, And Poop For This Very Strange Reason

Jude Law admitted to wearing a perfume that contained blood, poop, and sweat while filming “Firebrand,” Variety reported.

The famous actor admitted to wearing the offensive scents on purpose while playing the role of Henry VIII in the movie. He described the blend as containing “blood, fecal matter and sweat,” and explained the reason behind this unusual decision. “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away,” he said. “His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil,” Law said at Monday’s Cannes Film Festival press conference, Variety reported. “I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful,” he said.

The famous actor went to great length to create the specialty fragrance. He reportedly found a perfume specialist to create the scent and capture the harsh and unpleasant odor of the king.

“She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents,” Law said, Variety reported. “She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat.”

The actor then said the fragrance ended up being widely used during filming on the movie set.

"Initially, I used it very subtly and thought I'd use it myself," Law said.

He said that changed quite quickly.

“It became a spray-fest,” he said.

Director Karim Aïnouz commented on the odor.

“When Jude walked in on set, it was just horrible,” he said.

“Firebrand” received an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.