Ron DeSantis Files To Run For President

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Wednesday to run for president in 2024.

DeSantis has been widely expected to jump in the Republican primaries for months and has consistently polled in the double digits alongside former President Donald Trump. The FEC filing comes ahead of his highly-anticipated presidential announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with CEO Elon Musk, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed.

The governor has been traveling to key early primary states, touting his book “The Courage To Be Free” and pitching his “Florida Blueprint” agenda. DeSantis has already secured key endorsements from state legislators in Iowa, New Hampshire and Florida, as well as top Republicans in Congress like Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Bob Good of Virginia.

DeSantis’ entrance into the Republican primaries comes after he wrapped up Florida’s legislative session filled with GOP-backed bills. The governor scored conservative wins on parental rights in education, school choice, gun rights, immigration, the death penalty, abortion and plenty more.

The governor changed his political Twitter account handle Monday, preceding with his imminent presidential launch. The governor’s account had previously been used for both Florida gubernatorial campaigns, so he dropped the “FL” from his handle “@RonDeSantisFL.”

On a private phone call last week held by Never Back Down, the political action committee tasked with drafting DeSantis into the race, DeSantis indicated that he is the only Republican contender who can win the GOP primary and beat President Joe Biden in a general election.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” DeSantis said. “Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between April 21 and May 18, indicates that DeSantis has 19.4% support. (RELATED: ‘Stay Tuned’: Ron DeSantis Quietly Changes Twitter Handle Ahead Of Expected 2024 Run)

The governor joins a growing GOP primary field with former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder, with former Vice President Mike Pence soon to follow.

DeSantis was elected to Congress in 2012 where he served until he narrowly won the governorship in 2018, beating former Democratic Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum 49.6% to 49.2%, according to Ballotpedia. The governor handily won reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 points, trouncing former Democratic Rep. Charlie Christ.

DeSantis’ political team confirmed the filing with the DCNF.

