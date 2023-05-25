‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused Of Killing Wife Joked About Regretting Marriage Years Prior

A former “Family Fued” contestant who joked that his marriage was a mistake during his 2020 appearance on the show, is on trial in Illinois for the alleged murder of his estranged wife. The first day of testimony was Tuesday.

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” host Steve Harvey as part of the “Family Feud” episode.

“Honey, I love you, but — said, ‘I do,'” Timothy Bliefnick responded, though he quickly walked the comment back, adding, “Not my mistake, I love my wife.”

Authorities believe that Bliefnick killed his wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, in February, USA Today reported. She was found on the bathroom floor dead from 14 bullet wounds after failing to pick up her three children from school, per the outlet. (RELATED: Louisiana Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting 3 Of His Siblings, Including A Catholic Priest, During Family Argument)

A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. @DeMarcoReports has the story. pic.twitter.com/Uj53LhK7Jg — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 24, 2023

Timothy Bliefnick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.

The couple was in the midst of a messy divorce proceeding when the wife was shot to death, USA Today reported, citing local newspaper the Herald Whig. Court papers revealed Rebecca was scared of her husband and filed for an order of protection in 2021. Rebecca had purchased a firearm and expressed her fears to her family members, per the local outlet.

“This is a text that Becky sent to myself and my husband, Bret, regarding fear for her life: ‘If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim, as that is who would do something to me,'” Rebecca’s sister, Sarah Reilly, told jurors in court, per ABC7.

“His phone shows searches for the following: ‘How to open my door with a crowbar? Can I force open my door with a crowbar if I lock myself out? How to make a homemade pistol silencer?'” the prosecutor said in court, ABC7 reported.