Lauren Boebert’s Son Reportedly Called 911 After Alleged Violent Abuse By Her Ex-Husband

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son reportedly called 911 in Dec. 2022 over alleged violent abuse by her then-husband, Jayson Boebert, though he later walked back the claims.

Her son reportedly called 911 dispatchers at 6:46 p.m. on Dec. 11 where he allegedly sobbed and struggled to breath as he accused his father of “throwing him around,” Business Insider reported. The dispatcher asked if his father was physical, to which her son allegedly answered, “Yes,” according to the outlet.

The Insider story mentioned that the alleged victim was one of Boebert’s teenage sons but did not provide the child’s name. Boebert has four sons: Tyler (who is 18), Brody, Kaydon and Roman (who is 10). Boebert filed for divorce from her husband on May 11, citing irreconcilable differences.

“He called me a psycho, when he’s the —” the son reportedly said, before trailing off. “I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don’t think he’d use them on me. He just does this to me so much.”

A woman could be heard yelling in the background of the call, the outlet reported.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the house on Dec. 11 when they received a second call from Boebert’s son walking back the accusations, followed by Boebert reportedly saying her son “doesn’t need help,” Business Insider reported.

“All I wanted to say is me and my dad were starting to yell. He didn’t really get physical with me,” the son allegedly told deputies, before his mother took the phone.

“Hi, I’m the mom,” the Colorado representative reportedly said. “Ok. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them. Just to let you know, I have him. His dad’s at the house. He doesn’t need help. But yeah, [the officers] can come here.” (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Reveals She Will Become A Grandmother In April At Age 36)

Boebert’s ex-husband denied the reports of physical abuse, the outlet reported.

“The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me,” Boebert told Insider. “We’ve had some tough times and heartache. I’ve taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us.” Boebert also called the reports about her ex-husband “a complete lie,” per the outlet.

An officer arrived at the home and spoke to the son, who said he and Jayson got into a verbal argument, the outlet reported. His father then reportedly told his son to go to the farmhouse with his mother to calm down. Boebert’s son told police his mother was living in a farmhouse at an attached property due to marital issues, according to Business Insider.

The teen later said he “wasn’t sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset,” the outlet reported.

An affidavit said Jayson was “extremely angry” about the divorce, according to Business Insider.

The congresswoman is currently taking legal action to pursue parental decision-making power and child support for her children, the outlet reported.