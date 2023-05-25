Trump Trolls DeSantis With Genius Spoof Twitter Announcement

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday trolled Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign announcement for the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis announced Wednesday that he was running for the oval office via a Twitter Space with the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk. The launch was mocked by many due to consistent technical glitches that rendered most users unable to hear or see the conversation between DeSantis and Musk.

But Trump really nailed his response to the DeSantis launch with a genius spoof video of the Twitter Space. Trump shared the video on Instagram, and it really has to be watched in full, it’s just so funny.

In the clip, Musk and DeSantis are joined by global elites such as foreign billionaire George Soros and the World Economic Forum’s resident cyberman Klaus Schwab. The Devil, Adolf Hitler, the FBI, and former Vice President Dick Cheney are also featured, all contributing their own bit of humor to the clip.

Using either amazing impressionists or artificial intelligence, the creator of the video manages to mimic all of the voices of those in the clip to near perfection. Soros is portrayed as not being able to understand how Twitter Spaces work, yelling “hello, hello?” down the line like every God-fearing grandparent. Cheney won’t stop coughing.

“Okay, so how are we gonna take out Trump, you guys?” The FBI asks before being informed that the Space is open to the public. “Goddamit,” the agent says before hanging up.

As DeSantis pleads for everyone to shut up so he can make his announcement, the Devil chimes in with a “You go, girl,” to which Hitler responds, “Wait, the Devil is gay?” The Devil then states that everyone on the call is gay. “I know every single one of you has a secret gay lover hidden in your closet,” the Devil continues, sparking chaos.

As Elon tries to close out the Twitter Space, following DeSantis yelling, “I’m running for f*cking president, okay?” Trump jumps in. (RELATED: If Sniffing Your Own Farts Could Be An Article About Pete Buttigieg, It Would Be This One In ‘Wired’)

“Hold your horses, Elon, this president is gonna say a few words. The Devil, I’m going to kick your ass very soon. Hitler, you’re already dead. Dick Cheney, sounds like you’ll be joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I’m putting both your asses in jail,” Trump goes off. “And Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, beautiful 2024 presidential ass. Trump 2024, baby. Let’s go!”