‘The Right Thing To Do’: Comey Defends Wray Stiff-Arming Congress Over Subpoenaed Doc

Former FBI Director James Comey defended his successor Wednesday for refusing to turn over a subpoenaed document to a House committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” that a contempt of Congress charge could be an option if FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over a subpoenaed document to the House Oversight Committee. (RELATED: ‘They Hate Donald Trump’: Comer Accuses FBI Of Political Bias In Biden Probe)

WATCH:

“Director Wray is a person of principle, so I’m sure he is trying to ascertain what’s the right thing to do consistent with Justice Department policy and tradition,” Comey, who was fired by then-President Donald Trump in 2021, told CNN host Poppy Harlow. “These are the kind of kerfuffles that blow up every so often in D.C. Now it’s ensnared the FBI. It’ll pass.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI May 3, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Joe Biden. The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena May 3 to Wray for FD-1023 forms created in June 2020 that mention Biden, but the FBI has refused to hand over the document.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was convicted of contempt of Congress in July 2022, after defying subpoenas from the committee established to look into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

