‘I’ll Do Anything’: Noah Syndergaard Says He Would ‘Give Away My Hypothetical First-Born’ To Be Elite Superstar Again

Dang … you can’t help but feel bad for Noah Syndergaard here.

During the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers scooped up starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on a one-year, $13 million deal, and though it was pretty on paper, Syndergaard has been nothing but a disappointment throughout the 2023 campaign.

And you know the old quote: “When it rains, it pours.”

Well, that’s exactly what happened with Syndergaard during Los Angeles’ 10-6 loss Wednesday against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, when he allowed five runs in five innings.

“It really sucks,” said Syndergaard. “Right now I just feel like I’m the weakest link on this team. I want to go out there and compete and be successful for the other guys in this clubhouse, but it’s just not working out.”

Through 10 starts this season (and an injured right index finger), it’s been a disaster for Syndergaard. After Wednesday’s outing, his ERA has now shot up to 6.54, and on four occasions, he’s allowed five or more runs. Also in Syndergaard’s 10 starts, the Dodgers are 3-7, which statistically makes him at least partly responsible for nearly a third of LA’s defeats. (RELATED: Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Accomplishes Mind-Blowing Feat Not Seen In An Astounding 105 Years)

And you can tell that he’s utterly depressed about it dropping this gem of a quote:

“Trying to make big adjustments in between starts isn’t the easiest,” said Syndergaard. “I would give my hypothetical first-born to be the old me again. I’ll do anything possible to get back to that. I’m expected to go out there and compete, and today I just fell behind a lot of hitters.”

Noah Syndergaard is going through it right now pic.twitter.com/MjF3gADtRW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2023

Poor guy … too bad the hypnosis didn’t work.