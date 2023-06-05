REPORT: Ja Morant Facing Suspension That Will Be ‘No Less Than First Half’ Of 2023-24 NBA Season

I couldn’t imagine wasting this much talent.

We all know that the NBA is most likely going to slam Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant with a suspension. At this point, it’s just a matter of figuring out how long it’s going to be.

We’ve seen the recent prediction from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about how Morant could be hit with a 17-game suspension. However, we have an actual report from Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico.

“League sources have told Hoops Wire they believe Morant will be suspended for no less than the first half of the regular season,” wrote Amico.

Morant is currently in hot water for a second gun scandal, where he was seen on an Instagram Live video waving a firearm. This led to the Grizzlies indefinitely suspending him and then when we arrived at the NBA Finals, league commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league has more findings on Morant. Silver said nothing will be announced until after the Finals between my Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Likely Facing Hefty Fine, Lengthy Suspension https://t.co/RRw6xyoGUD pic.twitter.com/CVQg7e7Ply — Hoops Wire (@WireHoops) June 4, 2023

I’m all for the 2nd Amendment. I love guns, but man … Ja Morant should have just kept it behind closed doors.

And I don’t even think it’s just the guns that have people (and the NBA) scared with Morant. We’ve seen the reports in the past about how he was getting into altercations with teenagers and jumping people with his crew. And then on top of that, people have the mental health conversations.

You mix all of that stuff together with gun-waving rap music videos, people are going to start asking questions. And now, here we are, with Morant facing an incredibly long suspension. It’s just sad, man. (RELATED: Charles Barkley And Grant Hill Forced To Use Oxygen Masks To Combat Denver Altitude During NBA Finals Pregame Show)

All that talent that I would personally die to have … and it’s just going completely to waste.

This is starting to become a bit of a sad story.