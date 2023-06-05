MSNBC Guest Says Americans Don’t Care About Biden ‘Crime’

BBC correspondent Katty Kay said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Americans don’t care about alleged crime in the Biden family.

The House Oversight Committee recently released a report alleging that members of the Biden family, including the president’s son Hunter, received $10 million from foreign sources through various LLC’s while Biden was vice president.

The panel, however, argued Americans aren’t interested in hearing about the Biden family’s alleged crime.

“Keep digging, it doesn’t work. It’s not me, I don’t think people respond to this,” host Mika Brzezinski said. “Let’s be done.”

“Whether it’s the Durham investigation, whether it’s the Comey investigation, these people keep humiliating themselves and it’s left to The Wall Street Journal editorial page to try to clean it up for them, but even they’re saying there’s no smoking gun,” host Joe Scarborough said.

“Yeah, coming out on top of the committee chair said this was good for ratings. You wonder that the impetus is. Mika is right, when you look at the polling heading into the 2022 midterm elections, the idea of investigating the Biden family didn’t rank anywhere – I literally didn’t see it anywhere in the top 10 polling issues that people are concerned about, and yet it’s something that certain members of Congress and the Republican Party are very focused on,” Kay said. “If crimes are being committed they should be investigated and found. But the Durham report found that there wasn’t the smoking gun that certainly Donald Trump had been hoping for.”

WATCH:

“It’s not something that resonates with the American public so far. Maybe Republicans think if they carry on with these committees – I don’t quite know what the political rational is because they haven’t been resonating, haven’t seen this creep up in polling around what issues people are concerned about. So I’m not quite sure why they’re continuing to spend quite so much time on it.” (RELATED: ‘They’ll Have To Say Something’: Psaki Says Biden Admin Will Need To Answer For Hunter After Investigation Concludes)

A recent Harvard/Harris poll conducted May 17-18 showed that 53% of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in an “illegal influence peddling scheme while he was vice president.” When divided by party lines, 25% of Democrats believe Biden was involved while 79% of Republicans do.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby responded to the poll recently, saying “there’s nothing to these claims.”