‘A Sleeper Issue’: Fox News Personalities Discuss Biden Bribery Allegations

Fox News host Bret Baier and Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume discussed the bribery allegations swirling around President Joe Biden on a Monday episode of “Special Report.”

Hume joined Baier to share his thoughts about the comments by a whistleblower that then-Vice President Biden allegedly traded foreign policy decisions in exchange for cash. The purported whistleblower documents allegedly claim Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme. (RELATED: REPORT: FBI Fails To Provide Congress With File Alleging Biden Took Bribes As VP, Lawmakers Say)

Hume said that he’s unsure the public will ever see the FBI memo which reportedly details the alleged bribery scheme. Hume suggested that the allegations could be a “sleeper issue” for the campaign. He claimed many people harbor suspicions on how Biden was able to afford his lifestyle on his salary.

“But I do think this, Bret. This idea of Biden as a crook, as a guy who might have accepted bribes is a kind of a sleeper issue for this campaign. Biden lived in Delaware and elsewhere, at least in two places in Delaware, I should say, very well for a man living on a government salary as a senator all those years and then vice president. And there’s a lot of people been curious about how he seemed to get so rich,” Hume said. “We don’t really know. You know, we know about the activities of Hunter Biden to some extent. Those matters are still under investigation. And this document, if it is what it’s cracked up to be, raises a new question of whether he might – for the president, the vice president as he then was, accepted a bribe. That’s a big deal.”

The two then pivoted to a discussion about former FBI director James Comey. Comey recently sat down for an interview with former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show. Comey praised Biden, claiming the President is “committed” to the values of the country and the rule of law. The former FBI director told Psaki there is “no one else but Joe Biden.”

Hume slammed Psaki’s interview, claiming she gave Comey softball questions and then accused the former FBI director of “obvious and repeated” misconduct.

“That was Jen Psaki, the Biden former press secretary doing the interview. You know, no challenging questions. I don’t know why anybody would be consulting James Comey these days about fidelity to the rule of law, especially in light of the findings you showed on the Durham investigation. The whole thing is really quite remarkable. I mean, you got one Biden supporter talking to another, and this is what you get, with no challenging questions about Comey’s obvious and repeated misconduct over the past some years when he was FBI director. Remarkable.”