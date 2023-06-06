REPORT: Nike To Feature Child Sex-Change Surgeon As Pride Month Speaker

Leaked emails reportedly reveal that Nike will host a doctor, who has admitted to providing sex changes to adolescents, as a Pride month speaker, according to The Daily Wire.

The physician, Dr. Blair Peters, wrote in an April 2022 tweet that, “I performed gender affirming mastectomies (top surgeries) for 3 young adults and adolescents today,” according to a screenshot shared by The Daily Wire. Peters admitted to treating adolescents in another video for Oregon Health & Science University, where he works as a plastic surgeon. (RELATED: Trans Activists, Anti-Child Castration Groups Draw Battle Lines Around Definition Of ‘Child Abuse’)

“This summer, the NikeUNITED Pride Network has the honor of once again spotlighting and celebrating the past, present, and future of our global LGBTQIA+ community,” Nike’s leaked email reads, according to the Daily Wire. “We’re thrilled to have a phenomenal lineup of events and activities this June and July that will lead you inspired, invigorated, and immensely passionate about cultivating a better world for all Athletes.”

“Our programming, coinciding with Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the United States, focuses on intersectional progress, connection, and celebration,” the email continues.

Peters will participate in a “panel and Q&A to discuss policies impacting the transgender community,” according to The Daily Wire. The company will also reportedly host a “family-friendly Drag Story Time” on July 13.

BREAKING: A leaked email from inside of Nike and obtained by @realDailyWire reveals that the company will host a talk with a child sex change surgeon to celebrate pride month. Nike will also host a “drag story time,” along with several other pride events. THREAD 🧵: pic.twitter.com/AlxAbqhbI3 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Nike featured a transgender athlete, who is biologically male, in a 2021 ad campaign, and partnered with controversial transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in 2023 to promote women’s sports bras and leggings.

Nike did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Some companies have appeared to back away from promoting “Pride” this year, in what some claim is a reaction to plummeting sales of companies like Bud Light. Bud Light sales have drastically decreased after the iconic beer brand partnered with Mulvaney. Target lost nearly $9 billion in a span of one week alone after featuring Pride-themed clothing in children’s sizes.

The official Facebook page for Major League Baseball (MLB) updated its profile to the league’s logo against a rainbow flag on June 1, captioning it, “celebrating community, pride, and love of baseball.” But just one day later, the league had returned the picture back to their logo without the rainbow flag.