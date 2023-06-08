Woman Allegedly Crawls Under Fence, Shuts Down Runway At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport

A woman allegedly managed bring operations on a runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to a complete stop after reportedly breaching the airport perimeter Tuesday evening, KTRK reported Wednesday.

Ivori H. Howard was allegedly seen within the vicinity of runway 15L at around 8:30 p.m. The runway immediately shut down and remained closed until authorities arrested Howard 15 minutes later according to KTRK.

The Houston Airport System told KTRK it “determined the woman gained access to the airfield under a portion of perimeter fence that meets federal regulation.”

Howard’s alleged breach would be the third at the airport in two months. On April 22, a man was found naked near a ramp, while another was found hidden in a plane on May 27. Both had breached secured zones, the outlet reported.

Houston Airports System states that Bush Airport has a 30-mile, barbed-wire fence perimeter. On Tuesday night, that didn’t seem to stop a 22-year-old woman. https://t.co/Zrit4g80kO — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 8, 2023

Howard now faces charges related to the impairment or interruption of operations at a critical infrastructure facility, according to KTRK.

Prosecutors alleged Howard’s “actions caused a shutdown of all airplanes in the area” along with “monetary damages” and “a great threat to safety.” Howard’s bond stands at $15,000, according to KHOU 11.

Augusto Bernal, the communications director for the Houston Airport System, says additional patrols will now take place at the airport, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Airport Shootout In Chile Kills Two, Airline Denies Reports That Gunfire Struck Plane)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner described the alleged breaches as “concerning” before emphasizing “airport grounds should be the most secure,” according to KHOU 11.

The airport system in Houston is now facing a potential city review in the wake of the breaches, KHOU 11 reported.