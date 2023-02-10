REPORT: FBI Searches Mike Pence’s Home

The FBI is conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home, according to CNN.

Pence is currently with his family on the West Coast, and his private attorney is at his Indiana residence while a search for classified documents is being conducted, CNN reported.

The FBI is also expected to conduct a search of Pence’s office in Washington, D.C., CNN reported.

Pence “engaged outside counsel” to look for classified documents in his home following reports that President Joe Biden’s lawyers found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2 and the president’s Delaware home Dec. 20, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 20, a letter sent by Pence’s team to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) read.

Pence’s team found classified documents at his residence in January and contacted NARA on Jan. 18, requesting assistance to collect and transfer a “small number of classified documents bearing classification markings.” (RELATED: Classified Documents Found At Mike Pence’s Home)

It is not clear what information the documents contain.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sent FBI agents to collect the documents with Pence’s permission on Jan. 19, when he was attending the March for Life in Washington, D.C., Pence’s team said in the letter.

The FBI coming to collect the documents “bypassed standard procedure,” the letter stated, noting that Pence had agreed to give the documents to NARA directly.

Pence’s team did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.