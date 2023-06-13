‘How Is That Equal Application Of The Law?’: Jim Jordan Rips DOJ For Not Going After Clinton, Biden

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan slammed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for not going after former president Bill Clinton or President Joe Biden for keeping classified documents while out of office.

Jordan joined “The Faulkner Focus” on Tuesday, where he discussed new revelations that there are allegedly 17 audio recordings implicating Biden in shady business dealings alongside his son, Hunter. Host Harris Faulkner then said that while a current pending case against Hunter Biden has been ongoing for five years, the current Trump indictment case has been moving relatively fast.

Jordan agreed with Faulkner, arguing the difference in investigation timelines is an example of a politicized justice system. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Takes CNN Reporter To Task For Weaponizing Disgraced Big State Operatives Against Conservatives)

“The American people have common sense and they see it,” he said. “Think about, you got a classified document concern with Clinton, Biden and Trump. So, three people involved in the same thing and only one gets prosecuted? How is that justice? How is that fairness? How is that equal application of the law? The two Democrats don’t get prosecuted, but the Republican does? Tell me how that makes sense in our system, where it’s supposed to be equal treatment under the law? That is what’s so frustrating to the country.”

Trump is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he will be arraigned. The former president was charged Thursday with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information; as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.” (RELATED: Disgraced FBI Official Defends Hillary Clinton’s Handling Of Classified Info: ‘It Was Simply Conversations’)

Ten classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, the think tank where Biden formerly held an office, prior to the 2022 midterm elections Nov. 2. More documents were reportedly discovered in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home throughout December and January. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter.