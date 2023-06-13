Insane Video Appears To Show Deer Eating Snake

Video emerged Monday of a deer appearing to eat a snake.

An India-based Twitter user by the name of Susanta Nanda shared the video, which has racked up nearly 400,000 views at the time of writing. The clip appears to show a deer standing still, eating a snake in what seems to be a game reserve. “Cameras are helping us understand Nature better,” the video caption reads. “Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.”

Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times. pic.twitter.com/DdHNenDKU0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023

The clip seemed to splinter the opinions of its viewers. Some Twitter users expressed doubt and surprise, while others shared their thoughts on how to clip relates to the food chain in general. (RELATED: Massive Snake Spotted On A Beach In Florida In Scary Viral Video)

The user who posted the footage appears to be based in Odisha, India, based on the geographic location in their Twitter bio. Nanda also appears to have a connection to the Indian Forest Service, according to his Twitter bio, and he regularly shares related and sometimes similarly bizarre wildlife videos, including one he said depicts a giraffe chewing a bone. He raises concerns about the presence of plastics in the wild and the need to care for animals in extreme weather conditions.