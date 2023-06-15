MSNBC Guest Claims Conservatives Get News From ‘Planet Wingnuttia,’ GOP Has To ‘Make’ Biden ‘Corrupt’

A New Republic editor who wrote that conservatives got news from “Planet Wingnuttia” claimed Thursday during a Thursday MSNBC appearance that Republicans have to “dirty up Joe Biden.”

“The big picture here is everything we’ve been talking about here for these last several minutes the Republicans know and the right-wing media outlets know, they know that they’re about to hitch their wagon to the most corrupt man who’s ever been president or run for president,” New Republic editor Michael Tomasky told “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “So part of the — flip side of that coin is that they have to dirty up Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Schiff Calls GOP Reps ‘Lunatics’ After Attempted Censure, Accuses Them Of Trying To ‘Distract’ From Trump’s Troubles)

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment in a federal court in Miami Tuesday, after the special counsel secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed Friday.

WATCH:



Brzezinski read from a Monday article in The New Republic by Tomasky at the start of the segment, where he took aim at conservative media outlets.

“If you get your news on planet Earth, you agree with me that the biggest news story of last week was the federal indictment of Donald Trump,” Tomasky wrote. “If, however, you get your news on planet Wingnuttia, you have been led to believe that while the Trump matter was certainly news, the bigger deal by several orders of magnitude was the ‘proof’ that emerged last week that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from Ukraine and that Representative Jamie Raskin lied about it.”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said Monday that recordings exist of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation, citing a review of an unclassified document known as a FD-1023.

Republican Rep James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the unclassified document June 5.

“They have to make him corrupt,” Tomasky claimed.

