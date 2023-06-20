‘How They Sleep At Night’: Former Dem Senator Calls Republicans ‘Jerks’ For Investigating Hunter Biden

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri called House Republicans “jerks” Tuesday over their probes into Hunter Biden, adding that President Joe Biden did nothing wrong.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Claims ‘There Is No Evidence’ Of Legal Double Standard After Hunter Skips Jail Time In DOJ Deal)

“I don’t know what America they live in and I don’t know how they sleep at night,” McCaskill told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “You know, alcoholism and addiction are probably the most pervasive diseases in America. I don’t know of one family that hasn’t been touched by the pain of these diseases, and it’s particularly painful when you have someone you love unconditionally that is suffering from these diseases.”

“I think Joe Biden has shown a wonderful role model to the country about unconditional love,” McCaskill added. “What do these jerks in the House want Joe Biden to do, throw him out? Refuse to speak to him, say he doesn’t love him publicly? Do they not understand this disease and how it works?”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said during a June 12 speech on the Senate floor that recordings of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation exist. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden.

“Everybody needs to back off Joe Biden about this. He loves his son. Back off. It is okay for him to love his son, and there’s nothing wrong with it,” McCaskill said. “They have no evidence of any kind of wrongdoing by Joe Biden, and it infuriates me that they’re using this heartbreak against Joe Biden in this way. It’s just not right.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

