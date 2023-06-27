Apparently We Needed A Study To Tell Us That When Men Don’t Work, They Get Pathetic

A study published in early June found that unemployed European men in heterosexual relationships with a female breadwinner would rather their spouse or partner also be out of work.

The research, published in the European Sociological Review, found almost unanimous results across a series of European countries, suggesting similar social-psychology might be present in the U.S. The major takeaway was that unemployed men feel better when their partners are also unemployed, which is probably one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever heard.

Apparently these men are “not immune from the social stigma and psychological difficulties associated with their gender nonconformity,” the study noted. I mean, how terrible do you have to be as a partner to actually say you’d feel better about your own uselessness if your spouse’s life was as bad as yours?

Dear Kay: What Happened To Real Men? Are There Any Left? | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ My latest agony aunt column… it’s a doozie. Share with your friends so they know how to find a real man or be a real man. https://t.co/8i6bN73Tru — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 17, 2022

These so-called men are scared of “gossiping, ridicule, and judgement” during their unemployment, especially when they are financially dependent on their female partners. What a bunch of pansies!

Also, there are a thousand gig economy jobs that you can basically start whenever you want. Who cares if you’re a rocket scientist? (RELATED: Unwanted American Women Are Now Trying To Steal Foreign Men)

If you’re out of work, go and drive for Uber or Lyft, just like all the rocket scientists for Boeing did during the first round of COVID-19 lockdowns in Los Angeles (I seriously had three different European aerospace engineers and rocket dudes pick me up for rides in that first month of lockdowns). If these guys can do it, literally anyone can.

But the scariest takeaway from this study was that in areas with higher unemployment rates, the issues were “less likely to feel deviant or be perceived as going outside social norms.” This suggests that communities can normalize joblessness en masse… which, at least to me, explains so much.