Bud Light To Launch ‘Biggest Summer Campaign Ever’ Amid Ongoing Conservative Outrage, Tanking Sales

Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday Bud Light will launch a new summer campaign amid ongoing boycotts over their partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, according to Fox Business.

The brand will host a summer music tour along with rebates and giveaways for customers that purchase Bud Light and other Budweiser brands, the outlet noted. Anheuser-Busch will also launch the “Easy to Summer” campaign, which has reportedly tapped popular NFL stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott for appearances. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Giving Away Their Beer For Free Ahead Of July 4)

Bud Light reintroduced popular brand mascot “Bud Knight” Monday. The brand also released the first advertisement of the “Easy to Summer” campaign June 22.

Bud Light is gearing up for a major comeback with its “Easy to Summer” campaign. The brand aims to regain its position as a leading beer in America, following recent sales decline and controversies. Will you be raising a Bud Light this 4th of July?#SummerCampaign (1/4) pic.twitter.com/xVlCOsX1tD — INSIDE.COM (@inside) June 26, 2023

The announcement comes as Bud Light suffers from plummeting sales. In the week of June 17, Bud light sales fell nearly 30% compared to the same week last year, according to New York Post. Budweiser and Michelob Ultra sales fell 12.3% and 4% over the same time period, respectively.

Bud Light lost its crown as the best-selling beer to Modelo, which is owned by Constellation Brands, according to NBC News.

Bud Light sparked outrage among conservative consumers after a partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney posted to Instagram in April, showing off personalized cans the company sent as a promotion.

The ensuing boycott has resulted in multiple Anheuser-Busch executives reportedly being placed on leave. Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid are not returning to Anheuser-Busch, Daily Caller learned Tuesday.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has issued multiple statements acknowledging the outrage.