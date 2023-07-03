Sex Pistols Singer Johnny Rotten Files Police Report Amid Escalating Threat From Stalker

Johnny Rotten, the legendary punk rock singer from the Sex Pistols, is seeking court protection from a stalker.

Law enforcement sources close to the situation said Rotten spoke to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies about a fan that had begun harassing him in June, and seems to be escalating quickly, according to TMZ. Rotten told police a female fan started dropping letters in his mailbox in June and has since come face-to-face with the star, TMZ reported.

Johnny Rotten Files Stalker Report Against Alleged Obsessed Fan https://t.co/3HA9veV9Ca — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2023

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly trespassed onto his Los-Angeles-area property and began casually walking around his backyard. Rotten claims to have come face-to-face with her and told her to get off his property, according to TMZ.

Rotten claims that after this interaction he had with his unwelcome guest, his stalker began contacting him by phone, and refuses to leave him alone.

After issuing warnings to her a number of times, it became apparent to Rotten that the woman had no intention of ceasing her efforts to connect with him, so he decided to file a stalking report with the sheriff’s department, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Stalker Arrested At Kelly Clarkson’s Home After Violating Restraining Order)

The police are now investigating the matter and will decide what course of action to take next.

This comes on the heels of a number of stalking and break-and-enter incidents that have plagued celebrities in the Los Angeles area for several months. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kelly Clarkson, YouTube star Jenna Marbles, and Keanu Reeves, are among many prominent names that have been targeted by stalkers in 2023.