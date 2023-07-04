‘I’ll F*cking Kill You’: Adele Warns Fans Not To Throw Things At Her While Onstage

Adele gave a clear warning to fans Saturday regarding throwing things at artists mid-performance, claiming she’ll “fucking kill you.”

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment, people throwing sh*t on stage — have you seen them?” Adele said, weighing in on the recent incidents involving fans throwing objects at musicians during live shows.

“I f***ing dare you — dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you.”

She fired a t-shirt high up into the stands as she wrapped up.

“Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people,” her voice trailed off into a laugh.

“These people have lost it.” (RELATED: Video Shows Singer Bebe Rexha Getting Whacked In Face After Fan Chucks Item Onstage Mid-Concert)

Adele on artists getting stuff thrown at them on stage: “People are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment and throwing shit on stage… I fucking dare you. Throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/s5EavoBy8y — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2023

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha was hit with a phone allegedly launched by a fan June 18 and suffered a black eye. New York Police Department officers later arrested the suspected fan, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, and charged him with assault.

Singer Ava Max was allegedly slapped by a fan at a Los Angeles show just days after the Bebe Rexha incident.

A fan allegedly threw an object at country singer Kelsea Ballerini at a show in Idaho June 28.

Adele is on a Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” at The Colosseum, according to her website. The residency will run through November 4, 2023.