Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Drops In July, Something We Can All Be Grateful For

“Special Ops: Lioness” is set for release on July 23, finally giving us something fresh and cool to watch as the summer season heats up.

We will be starved of new entertainment over the coming year or more, thanks entirely to Hollywood and the Writers Guild of America strike. But “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and his incredible deal at Paramount+ might be saving the day. His next series, “Special Ops: Lioness” is set for release later this month, and it literally can’t get here soon enough.

We were supposed to get the conclusion to season five of “Yellowstone” at some point this summer. But thanks to ongoing off-screen drama (and the WGA strike) we might not get to see a proper finale to this iconic series ever.

Thankfully, “Special Ops: Lioness” looks like it’ll be one of the biggest new shows of the entire season. Starring a slew of celebrities, including Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and more, the series follows the very-real “Lioness” CIA program that describes itself as being part of “culturally sensitive” searches on Muslim women during our wars in the Middle East. (RELATED: ‘1923’ Star Brian Geraghty Says Taylor Sheridan ‘Tortured’ Cast During Training For Epic Show)

In reality, it appears these programs were designed to develop a number of female operatives and place them within terrorist organizations as a means of taking them down from within.

If the trailer is anything to go by, this series is going to be superb.