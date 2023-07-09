Tourist Dies At 5-Star Hotel After Going Down Water-Slide

A tourist was killed June 26 when he slid down a water slide head-first at a resort in southwest Turkey after allegedly ignoring warnings, according to the Mirror.

Ali Cilga was captured on video when his head collided with the concrete floor of an unidentified hotel’s swimming pool in Manavgat in the Antalya Province. Other tourists continued to swim after the incident, oblivious to the man’s injury.(RELATED: REPORT: Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan, Drowns While Trying To Help Child)

Cilga was pulled out of the pool by a man who was possibly a lifeguard, according to The Mirror. The man performed CPR on Cilga before calling authorities to transport the tourist to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

Cilga was reportedly visiting the hotel in celebration of Eid-al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday.

The Manavgat Public Prosecution ordered an autopsy to be performed on Cilga at the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a tourist has died while on vacation.

Several Bay County beachgoers drowned in late June after reportedly failing to heed warnings of dangerous conditions. The Florida victims include NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who died on a beach in Destin. Panama City Beach, one of Bay County’s beaches, was considered the deadliest beach from January to June. There have been seven drowning incidents recorded since June 15.