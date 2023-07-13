World

REPORT: European President Receives Gory Souvenir In Mail

A package containing a severed finger arrived at the state residence of French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to reports.

Upon arrival, the staff immediately attempted to preserve the finger for further tests “in a fridge where the police put their snacks,” an anonymous source told the Evening Standard. AFP reported that the Parquet de Paris, the ranking prosecution agency, confirmed a probe into the owner of the severed digit who allegedly sent the package. (Related: Violent Riots Are Once Again Making People More Right-Wing)

The sender is apparently suffering from psychological disorders, and French authorities are currently administering treatment, French outlet Valeurs Actuelles reported. No letter or note was attached to the finger, according to reports.

The incident occurred days before the French Holiday “Bastille Day,” which has prompted an increased police presence throughout Paris.

Riots recently erupted in the French capital after police allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop in the suburb of Nanterre. Intelligence warnings that rioters will once again take to the streets on the holiday, according to the Evening Standard.