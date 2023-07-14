Tucker Interviewed Almost Every Major Presidential Candidate. Fox News Didn’t Cover It

Fox News apparently didn’t cover Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s interviews with nearly every major 2024 Republican presidential candidate Friday.

Carlson interviewed notable candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Blaze TV’s live event. Neither the network’s cable programs or website seem to have covered the interviews.

Fox News announced in an April 24 statement Carlson departed the network days after reaching a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

The network’s lawyers reportedly accused Carlson of violating his $20 million a year contract by launching his new show on Twitter in June. Fox News reportedly currently intends for Carlson not to work until the contract expires in 2025. Carlson and his legal team then received a “cease and desist” letter from the network June 12 in an attempt prevent him from doing his Twitter series.

🚨WATCH🚨 Mike Pence OUTRAGED that Ukrainians haven’t gotten enough American Tanks@TuckerCarlson: “You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy… pic.twitter.com/8cDspzyl6q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2023

Carlson’s attorneys reportedly told Axios his first amendment rights would be violated if the network took legal action. (RELATED: ‘Nobody Likes Her’: Megyn Kelly Guesses Who Is Leading Charge Against Tucker At Fox News)

The network fired the remainder of staffers who worked on Carlson’s program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The fired employees included longtime producers of the show. A Fox producer told the Daily Caller they were assured their jobs were safe a week after another two of Carlson’s producers left the show.

During the event, the Daily Caller co-founder pressed Scott on U.S. leaders allying with Mexico while the government allows the drug cartels to ship fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border. He further pointed out while the U.S. condemns and sanctions Russia, he claimed he doesn’t know of any American who has been killed by Russia.

Scott vowed to target the drug cartels and attempt to stop the flow of fentanyl from coming into the country.

He also pressed former Vice President Mike Pence on supporting aid for Ukraine while the country simultaneously targets a Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a crack-down on the Orthodox church in December 2022.