Margot Robbie Reveals Horrible Prank That Made Her Babysitter ‘Run Screaming From The House’

Margot Robbie recalled pulling a terrible prank on her babysitter during an interview on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.”

The famous actress spoke about her devious childhood pranks on Thursday’s episode, one of which was apparently so extreme it caused her babysitter to “run screaming from the house.”

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16, and I thought she was so cool,” Robbie told host Zoe Ball. She said she decided to protest in the most unusual way when she met the new sitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

“And we got this much older lady in, and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath,” Robbie said. “I didn’t want to, and she was very cranky, and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you…'”

What happened next was likely a moment the babysitter would never forget.

“And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I lay, I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, and put the kitchen knife — and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me,” Robbie recalled.

Robbie gestured and imitated the way she lay next to a knife with fake blood smeared all over her body.

Robbie’s “Barbie” co-star, Ryan Gosling, was also part of the interview. He seemed visibly surprised to hear the tale. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Hilariously Stumbles On What ‘Barbie’ Means During Live Show)

Ball shook her head at what she’d just heard, and Robbie reiterated the pride she felt in that moment.

“But it was worth the wait!” Robbie said.

“Did she run screaming from the house?” Ball asked.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Robbie said.

“This Barbie is the ultimate prankster,” Ball captioned the clip on her Instagram page.