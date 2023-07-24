POLL: Most 2024 Voters Believe Failure To Find Out Who Cocaine In White House Belongs To Is Problematic

A majority of Americans believe the Secret Service’s inability to find out who the cocaine in the White House belonged to is problematic, according to a new poll obtained by the Daily Caller Monday.

A total of 63% believe it is a “problem,” while 30% believe it is not a problem, according to a WPA poll conducted on behalf of Club for Growth. Just over 40% of respondents, 41%, said it is a “very big problem,” and 22% say it is “somewhat of a problem.”

The poll found that 18% of respondents considered the matter to be “not much of a problem” and 12% said it is “not a problem at all.” The remaining 6% were unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely 2024 voters between July 18 and 22 with a 3.1% margin of error.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed cocaine had been found in the bottom portion of the West Wing on July 2, located near where the vice president’s vehicle is parked. Authorities found it two days after President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, left for Camp David on June 30.

The Secret Service concluded its investigation July 13 without any success in finding a suspect. Agents collected fingerprints and conducted DNA testing and studied “surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals” and visitor logs. The investigation concluded without further information as to how the drug arrived at the White House.

Speculations arose that the drug belonged to Hunter, who previously struggled with a cocaine and crack addiction. (RELATED: ‘I Would Rule Him Out’: McEnany Says ‘No Way’ Cocaine Belonged To Hunter)

In a plea deal with attorney David Weiss, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to gun charges and tax violations in exchange of serving no jail time.

In relation to Biden’s recent scandals, a majority of respondents also answered that the president should acknowledge his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, who was born out of wedlock to Hunter and former stripper, Lunden Roberts. The poll found that 69% believe Biden should acknowledge his granddaughter, while 4% said he should not.

About half, 49%, said Biden “definitely should acknowledge” Navy, and 19% responded he “probably should acknowledge” her, according to the poll.

Both the president and the first son have had no contact or any public acknowledgement of the four-year-old girl. Roberts said that after Hunter quit responding to her text messages about the birth of the baby, she pursued legal action to make Hunter take a DNA test, which confirmed he is the father. While making no effort to meet Navy, Hunter reportedly settled a legal dispute filed by Roberts ordering him to pay child support.