Fox Legal Analyst Calls Jack Smith A ‘Partisan’ Special Counsel, Says He Has Already ‘Made Up His Mind’ About Trump

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “partisan” Thursday, and added that Smith had already “made up his mind” on whether to indict former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced July 18 he received a letter from the Justice Department telling him he was a target of the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building being conducted by Smith. A federal grand jury indicted Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump, Thursday, adding to the indictment Smith secured against Trump in June. (RELATED: Former Dem Senator Gloats Over Legal Fees Racked Up By Trump Employees)

WATCH:



“I think Jack Smith has made up his mind. He is a partisan. He has brought other politically-driven cases and been roundly spanked by the U.S. Supreme Court for contorting the law and twisting the facts, unanimously reversed in the Bob McDonald case,” Jarrett told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official.

“I think that he knows he can’t bring a case based on the president’s speech, incitement of violence or a seditious conspiracy, so he’s grabbing a couple of very broad statutes, one of which is conspiracy to defraud the government,” Jarrett continued.

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis announced in April that a probe into his efforts to contest that state’s results in the 2020 presidential election could lead to the indictment of Trump.

“If Donald Trump truly believed that he won the election and decided he was going to employ the Electoral Count Act to challenge certification of electors exactly as Democrats did four years earlier, that’s not conspiracy to defraud the government because it requires deceit, craft, trickery and dishonestly, and if he truly believes something and you think you’re acting lawfully, that ain’t fraud,” Jarrett said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.