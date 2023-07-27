Mother Of Four Died In ‘Bizarre Accident’ During Routine Gym Workout, Family Says

Delrie Rosario, a 36-year-old woman from Kent, Washington, tragically died while exercising with her sister at an LA Fitness Center last Friday.

As part of their regular daily routine, Rosario and her sister, Marissa Woods, were running on the treadmill together when the “bizarre accident” occurred, according to KIRO 7 News.

Woods recounted the events leading to the unfortunate incident, telling the outlet, “she tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine.” (RELATED: Fitness Influencer Crushed To Death In Gym Accident)

Mom of 4 Dies After Falling on Treadmill at an LA Fitness Gym in Washington State https://t.co/rGkAL9NTvz — People (@people) July 27, 2023

Distraught and frantic, Woods called out for assistance, desperately hoping for someone who knew CPR to come to her sister’s aid, per KIRO 7.

“I was screaming, you know, ‘anybody, just please help,’” Woods said.

While fellow gym-goers immediately responded to her distress call, Woods stated that “[n]ot one worker” was able to offer help and they seemed to be in a state of shock, KIRO 7 reported.

Despite the efforts made, Rosario did not recover from the ordeal and passed away at a local hospital later that day, the outlet noted.

Amidst the overwhelming grief, the family has found a glimmer of solace in Rosario’s generous act of being an organ donor, KIRO 7 reported. “She’s saving lives,” Woods enthusiastically told reporters.

Woods also told reporters that her sister would be remembered as “[a] mother first,” as “everything she did was for kids,” per the outlet.

In recognition of Rosario’s legacy and to assist her four children, her co-workers have established a GoFundMe page, per KIRO 7.