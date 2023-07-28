Megan Fox Defends Decision To Ask For Money For Friend With GoFundMe Page

Megan Fox pushed back against haters who criticized her for promoting a GoFundMe page in support of her friend’s ailing father instead of donating herself.

The GoFundMe page was set up for the father of her nail artist, Brittney Boyce. The famous actress defended her decision by posting an Instagram Story that detailed the particulars of the situation, while simultaneously calling out the trolls.

“Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?” Fox wrote.

Fox provided more context to the fans who were quick to hate on her actions.

“So instead she asked me to post the GoFundMe so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal,” she said.

“I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately,” Fox wrote.

She went on to defend her own character.

“One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos,” she wrote. (RELATED: Megan Fox Shuts Down Nipple Criticism On Instagram)

“My friend’s dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do,” Fox wrote in a caption on her Instagram story.

Boyce, Fox’s manicurist, detailed her father’s condition on the crowdfunding page, saying “my goal here is to help him [with] medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

The page has raised $8,266 of the $60,000 goal and continues to grow.