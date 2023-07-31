‘Islamic Guidance’ Leader Reza Tsaghati Suspended After Alleged Gay Sex Tape Leak In Iran

Iran has suspended its head of culture and Islamic guidance after an unverified sex tape allegedly showed him having sex with a man.

Reza Tsaghati has been suspended while officials investigate the matter, the BBC reported Sunday. Tsaghati previously founded a center that advocates for wearing the hijab, according to the outlet.

Iran’s culture minister, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, said there were no “negative” reports pertaining to Tsaghati before the video leaked, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Muslim Legislator Reveals Why He Stands With Catholics Against Anti-Christian Drag Group)

Tsaghati’s department said July 22 it was investigating a “suspected misstep” that had been “referred for careful consideration to the judicial authorities,” according to Israeli outlet Haaretz.

Iran’s government carries harsh penalties for homosexuality, which is illegal in the country. In February 2022, two gay men were reportedly executed on charges of sodomy. Two women were sentenced to death in 2022 for “trafficking” LGBT-identified people out of the country. The UN issued a statement condemning the sentence.

“We strongly condemn the sentencing of Ms. Sedighi-Hamadani and Ms. Choubdar to death and call on authorities to stay their executions and annul their sentences as soon as possible,” UN experts said at the time. “Authorities must ensure the health and well-being of both women, and promptly release them from detention.”