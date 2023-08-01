‘You Don’t Talk About The Weather 20 Times’: Fox News Hosts Joke About Reported Calls Between Joe And Hunter Biden

Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino joked about the reported twenty calls between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer told the House Oversight Committee during his Monday testimony the first son called then-Vice President Biden twenty times during meetings with foreign business associates. Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman, a member of the Oversight Committee, claimed the father and son talked about “the weather or whatever.”

“You don’t talk about the weather 20 times,” Perino said. “And you don’t go to Cafe Milano and have dinner with business associates and just talk about the weather.”

“Correct,” Hemmer said.

“Unless you do. Do you do that?” Perino asked Hemmer.

“Janice Dean might because she’s a meteorologist,” Hemmer answered. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Panelists Press Rep. Dan Goldman For More Details On The ’20’ Alleged Biden Phone Calls)

Perino laughed and said not even Dean, a meteorologist at Fox News, would talk about the weather that many time with associates.

“I don’t even think she would have enough material for that much time,” Perino said.

Biden denied having any knowledge or communication with his son about his overseas business dealings with energy officials in Ukraine, Romania and China. While Hunter served on the board of trustees for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, an FD-1023 form provided to Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley found that Burisma’s owner allegedly attempted to bribe Biden and Hunter $5 million to get a prosecutor investigating the company fired. The owner reportedly referred to the president as the “big guy.”

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs told reporters after the testimony that Archer reportedly knew nothing about the bribery scheme. However, Archer confirmed Biden was referred to as “my guy” by his son.

Goldman also alleged Hunter would put his father on speaker phone at dinners with business executives without his father knowing who was present during the phone calls. Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene contradicted this claim in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Dan Goldman came out during the break and tried to put a big spin on it. Physically sweating while he’s talking about, ‘Oh, they talked about weather — that’s not what Devon Archer said. Devon Archer said he heard them talk more than 20 times about Hunter’s business deals,” Greene told the Daily Caller Monday.

Goldman also invoked Biden’s deceased son, Beau, as the reason Hunter continuously called his father during the meetings. Beau succumbed to brain cancer in May 2015.

“I think it’s really important to remember that during this time period that we’re talking about here, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s brother and President Biden’s son, became very ill with cancer and died,” Goldman said. “That was in the spring of 2015. And the witness described in vivid detail about how devastating that was to both Hunter Biden and to Joe Biden, and how their communications picked up dramatically in the aftermath.”