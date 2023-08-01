‘So Weak It Got Tossed Out’: Jesse Watters Slams ‘Nervous Wreck’ Jack Smith, DOJ For Trump Indictment

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped Special Counsel Jack Smith Tuesday, calling him a “nervous wreck” after an indictment of former President Donald Trump was unsealed, and referenced a Supreme Court defeat suffered by the prosecutor.

Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents, which was supplemented with a superseding indictment issued Thursday that included charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump. (RELATED: ‘Reduces To A Haiku’: Jonathan Turley Says Many Of The Charges In Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Are ‘Protected Speech’)

WATCH:



“That was Special Counsel Jack Smith, who looked like a bedraggled nervous wreck, dripping with anger and highly emotional,” Watters said after airing a clip from Smith’s statement to the press. “The last time Jack Smith charged a politician; the case was so weak, it got tossed out of the Supreme Court unanimously. The Biden Justice Department is using obscure federal statutes, to put a former president in prison for the rest of his life.”

Smith prosecuted then-Republican Gov. Bob McDowell of Virginia over receiving gifts, and secured a conviction that the Supreme Court unanimously threw out.

“These charges are not bribery, not assault, not tax evasion, not sex trafficking. They’re charging Donald Trump under the Act of 1866,” Watters said. “It was used against the [Ku Klux] Klan and now they are using against Trump.”

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis announced in April that a probe into his efforts to contest that state’s results in the 2020 presidential election could lead to the indictment of Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

