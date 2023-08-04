Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Looked Like A ‘Scared Puppy’ When Going To Court

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California claimed Friday that former President Donald Trump looked like “a scared puppy” after he was arraigned Thursday.

Pelosi made the comments to MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” after Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. (RELATED: ‘The Soviet Union Would Have Blushed’: Former Trump Official Blasts DOJ Over Third Trump Indictment)

WATCH:



“I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course, but when I saw him coming out of his car, and this or that I saw a scared puppy,” Pelosi told Mitchell. “He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that.”

Legal experts noted that much of the conduct Smith claimed was criminal in the indictment appeared to be protected by the First Amendment. Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said that the indictment not only attacked the First Amendment, but also Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

Trump’s top rivals for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, all condemned the indictment.

The House of Representatives twice impeached Trump while Pelosi served as speaker. “He’s impeached forever, branded with that, and not vindicated,” Pelosi claimed after Trump was acquitted in the first impeachment trial.

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.