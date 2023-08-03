‘The Soviet Union Would Have Blushed’: Former Trump Official Blasts DOJ Over Third Trump Indictment

Former Trump administration official Stephen Miller blasted the Department of Justice Thursday as former President Donald Trump was arraigned, saying “the Soviet Union would have blushed” over such charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. (RELATED: Lawyer Says ‘Political Speech’ Is Being ‘Criminally Prosecuted’ At ‘Highest Levels’ In Wake Of Trump Indictment)

“Well according to the Department of Justice what the president did wrong was advance a view of the election with which they disagreed and that further advanced the view of parliamentary procedure with which they also disagreed,” Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “In other words, his view of the rules of the House differ from those who currently are in the Department of Justice. So they’re criminalizing political speech and political interpretation. Those are now felonies punishable by decades in jail.”

WATCH:



“If the Department of Justice believes that either your speech or your advocacy of the legislature differs materially from their view, they can charge you with a conspiracy to defraud the United States and a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of Americans,” Miller continued. “This is something that even the Soviet Union would have blushed at attempting because it lacked credibility in the extreme. This is something that even rogue regimes around the world today would say, ‘This doesn’t pass the laugh test.’”

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building during the certification of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one of those who stormed the building.

Miller also questioned the timing of the indictment revelations since June, noting that each time, they had been preceded by developments into bribery allegations surrounding President Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden.

“The first time it is a coincidence. The second time it is a pattern and the third time it is, to use a popular term these days, it is a conspiracy,” Miller said. “The reality is, without fail, every time there is damning damaging news about the Biden family, about Joe Biden’s corrupt business dealings with his son Hunter, without fail, President Trump is almost immediately subjected to an indictment by either the Department of Justice or of course as we know the Soros prosecutor in New York.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

