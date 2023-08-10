Disgraced Former FBI Official Claims Trump To Blame For Agents Shooting Utah Man

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claimed Thursday that “reckless” comments from former President Donald Trump caused an incident which led to the FBI shooting a Utah man.

FBI agents reportedly killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson Wednesday morning while attempting to take him into custody and search his home following allegations that he threatened government officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and President Joe Biden. Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels. (RELATED: Disgraced Ex-FBI Official Says Computer Repairman Could Face Criminal Charges Over Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

WATCH:



“I’m confident that the multiple cases, investigations, what will ultimately be trials of Donald Trump, will continue to really fire up the most extreme portion of his supporters,” McCabe told “CNN News Central” host Kate Bolduan. “You know, he also made threats about Letitia James, made threats about Gavin Newsom, who is a very kind of outspoken Trump critic.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

“And let’s be clear, President Trump’s own rhetoric targeting these people, showing his supporters who he dislikes, airing out his own grievances, that has an encouraging impact on people who are prone to violence,” McCabe continued. “It’s reckless to engage in that sort of speech, but that’s what former President Trump does.”

McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI in 2018 following an inspector general’s report that accused him of lying about leaks to the media, but the firing was reversed in 2021 following a legal settlement in which he received his pension.

