‘Outnumbered’ Panel Blows Up As Co-Hosts Debate Jessica Tarlov About Biden Family Schemes

Fox News’ “Outnumbered” panel blew up when co-hosts debated a liberal contributor about President Joe Biden’s alleged family schemes.

Democrat Jessica Tarlov attempted to defend President Joe Biden after he snapped at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for asking about his alleged communication with Hunter Biden’s foreign business partners. She argued Biden “welcomed” Doocy to ask a question and had every right to call his question “lousy.”

The question was about Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer’s sworn testimony, where Archer claimed Hunter called his father on speaker phone while surrounded by his foreign business associates. Archer confirmed Hunter referred to the then-vice president as the “the big guy” to his business associates.

“The president is right to say that he didn’t have anything to do with it because that’s exactly what Devon Archer’s testimony confirmed,” Tarlov said. “I just, I honestly can’t believe it. We were talking about it on ‘The Five’ yesterday.”

“Devon Archer said —” co-host Kayleigh McEnany began.

“No, just let me speak,” Tarlov pushed back.

“Hold on. Devon Archer said he wasn’t on the phone calls, for instance, the Dubai call. He walked out of the room during the call,” McEnany finished. (RELATED: Dem Rep Tries To Brush Off Biden Talking To Hunter’s Business Associates: ‘They’d Talk About…The Weather’)

“There’s more that Devon Archer said,” Tarlov said. “He wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by the president.”

Co-host Harris Faulkner argued there is little known about what happened on the calls between Hunter, his foreign business partners and allegedly Biden. Tarlov demanded she be allowed to finish speaking.

“Just let me speak then —” Tarlov said.

“We don’t know all of what happened on that call in terms of the texture of it,” Faulkner said.

“Devon Archer either matters or he doesn’t. It was built as bombshell testimony,” Tarlov said. “I’m here to tell you why it wasn’t a bombshell. So again, he said he’s not aware of any wrongdoing by the president. That 1023 form that Republicans like James Comer love to wave around, he says it wasn’t any evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of President Biden, that it wasn’t evidence of a bribe. He knows nothing of the $5 million that the Burisma board allegedly gave to Joe Biden.”

An FD-1023 form leaked by a Department of Justice whistleblower contained allegations that Burisma owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly bribed Biden and Hunter with $5 million to fire former prosecutor Viktor Shokin for investigating the company. Archer testified he did not have any knowledge of the alleged bribery scheme, but did not doubt the possibility. The document showed that Biden was labeled “the big guy” by the Burisma owner.

She claimed all of the evidence gathered by Republicans is “falling apart” and there are questions about which laws were broken. Faulkner said everyone has been asking those questions, sparking another heated debate.

“We all have been asking that,” Faulkner said.

“No, that’s not true.” Tarlov said.

“Well, I have been. I’ve wanted to see the evidence. I’ve asked James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee myself,” Faulkner pushed back.

Ben Ferguson told Tarlov she did not accurately break down Archer’s testimony and said the payments are worth investigating. Tarlov then claimed Shoken was fired simply because he did not do his job. Ferguson argued she is “contradicting” Biden after he bragged on live television he fired Shokin.

“No, you’re misinterpreting him on purpose,” Tarlov said.

McEnany argued Archer’s testimony is relevant due to Biden’s repeated claims he had no knowledge or communications about his son’s business dealings, despite the evidence possibly showing otherwise. She pressed Tarlov on who “the big guy” is, if not Biden.

Co-host Emily Campagno explained to Tarlov it is unethical to use a political title for financial benefit or foreign influence.