‘Full Service Bank’: JPMorgan Processed More Than $1 Billion For Jeffrey Epstein, US Virgin Islands Reportedly Says

JPMorgan processed more than $1 billion worth of transactions for disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein over his 16 years as a client for the bank, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) reportedly said in a Thursday court hearing.

JPMorgan reported the transactions as suspicious to the Treasury Department after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, USVI lawyer Mimi Liu said at a hearing about the territory’s ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan, according to Reuters. The outlet did not view JPMorgan’s disclosures, and a spokesperson for the bank declined to comment to Reuters.

“JPMorgan was a full service bank for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” Liu said at the hearing, Reuters reported. She was arguing to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff that he should rule JPMorgan participated in sex trafficking before the USVI case goes to trial. (RELATED: Epstein Told JPMorgan Exec About ‘Sex For Money’ With Young Women But Denied They Were Underage, Filings Allege)

The territory is suing JPMorgan for allegedly enabling Epstein to run his sex trafficking operation. Epstein was a client at JPMorgan from 1998 to 2013, and USVI has alleged the bank ignored red flags surrounding Epstein because he was a lucrative client.

Previous court filings from the U.S. Virgin Islands have revealed cryptic texts between Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley that appear to discuss young women. The USVI has also accused the bank of ignoring alleged attempts by Epstein’s lawyers to silence his victims.

JPMorgan has denied possessing knowledge of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The bank’s lawyer, Felicia Ellsworth, argued the judge should not determine its knowledge of Epstein’s behavior prior to trial because of testimony from current and former employees who said they were not aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking, Reuters reported.

In court filings, JPMorgan has accused USVI political leaders of giving Epstein special treatment and soliciting donations from him. Epstein owned two private islands in the territory, including his infamous Little St. James residence, which allegedly served as the center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have agreed to settlements with a group of Epstein victims for allegedly enabling his conduct. Epstein’s estate agreed to a $105 million settlement with USVI in December and agreed to sell his private islands. A billionaire real estate investor purchased Epstein’s properties in May and plans on turning them into a resort.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking in July 2019, and he was found dead in his New York City jail cell the next month. Epstein had been sentenced in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida and moved to USVI after he was initially let out of jail.

Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

JPMorgan declined to comment to the Daily Caller. The Treasury Department did not respond to the Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.