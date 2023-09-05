‘You Might Be Surprised’: MSNBC Data Guru Says ‘No Evidence’ Skipping Debate, Indictments Hurt Trump

A data analyst for MSNBC said that a recent poll showed “no evidence” that skipping the Aug. 23 GOP presidential debate hurt former President Donald Trump.

“We have been waiting for one of these authoritative polls that’s conducted entirely after the Republican debate in late August there,” Steve Kornacki told MSNBC host Chris Jansing about a recent Wall Street Journal poll. “This one was conducted August 24th to August 30th. This measures the debate, the fallout from the debate, how it was covered in the media, there was a lot of question would Donald Trump pay a price for skipping the debate? No evidence of that when looking at these numbers.” (RELATED: ‘Another Dark Day’: Republicans Condemn Trump Arrest On Fulton County Charges)

Trump leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, 59% to 13% in the WSJ poll, and holds a 38.6% lead in the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31. Trump skipped the first GOP debate and instead did an interview with Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:



“The Wall Street Journal poll, I thought this was interesting, they asked about the specific charges, the hush money, the classified document case, the attempts to overturn the election, the Georgia case, it’s been in the news recently, they asked Republican voters do you consider each case politically motivated without merit or do you think it’s legitimate? And in no case do more than 30% of Republican voters think that the prosecution is legitimate,” Kornacki said. “So overwhelmingly they are on Trump’s side when it comes to these matters.”

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked Aug. 24 after a grand jury handed down indictments the night of Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell with racketeering over Trump’s efforts to contest the results of 2020 election. Trump is also facing two federal indictments from Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents, and an indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“The other major finding of this poll, 46/46, Trump tied with Biden. You might be surprised,” Kornacki said, before noting that Biden was not polling well on a number of characteristics.

“Joe Biden and Donald Trump both old, but Biden is older than Trump and, look, if you ask mentally up for the job of being president, these aren’t good scores for either … only 36% say Biden is mentally up to the job,” Kornacki added. “Then you ask the question, is too old to run for president, nearly three-quarters of all voters say that Joe Biden is. Not quite half say that Trump is. That’s a 26-point gap right there.”

