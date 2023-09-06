Billboard’s Song Of The Summer Will Really Upset The Entertainment Industry

In what must be a devastating blow to the tasteless fools who run the mainstream entertainment industry, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” was named Billboard’s Song Of The Summer 2023 on Tuesday.

This absolute anthem was first released in February and sat for 16 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the charts, the most of any non-collaborative song, ever, according to Billboard. Wallen’s banger also topped the weekly charts for all 14 weeks of the summer season, making it the obvious choice for Song Of The Summer despite its early release.

The chart runs from Memorial Day through to Labor Day, meaning Americans spent the entire summer building memories to a song that the mainstream corporate entertainment industry tried to cancel almost as soon as it was released.

Slate Magazine’s Chris Molanphy argued in March that the only reason Wallen’s song was doing so well was because Americans were trying to “own the libs” by making it popular. Obviously, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Last Night” is just a really great song. It’s the type of heartbreak anthem that will define a generation of young Americans and will stay in their souls forever. (RELATED: NPR Has A Completely Unoriginal Theory On Why Country Music Is So Successful)

Back in February, we guaranteed that “Last Night” would become a roadtrip anthem for long into the future, and we were right. Wallen’s pull with the American public is stronger than that of our elected officials, or any artist the mainstream industry has tried to throw at us. It’s beautiful to see, and shows the power we have when we speak with our collective action.